Cango (NYSE:CANG) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Cango (NYSE:CANG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cango Inc. provides an automotive transaction service platform which connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers and other industry participants primarily in China. It offer automotive financing services which include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, car buyers and after-market services to car buyers. Cango Inc. is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered Cango from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd.

NYSE CANG opened at $4.81 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $757.00 million, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Cango has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $9.82.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $62.99 million for the quarter. Cango had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 19.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cango will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cango stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Cango Inc – (NYSE:CANG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. 24.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. It facilitates automotive financing services that include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, and car buyers; and after-market services to car buyers.

