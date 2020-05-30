Capital One Financial Weighs in on Essex Property Trust Inc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ESS)

Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 28th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $3.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.42. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s FY2022 earnings at $14.90 EPS.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $392.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.23 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 9.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $354.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $292.07.

NYSE ESS opened at $248.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $241.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.38. Essex Property Trust has a 52-week low of $175.81 and a 52-week high of $334.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $2.0775 per share. This represents a $8.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dean Capital Management raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

