Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research downgraded Cellular Biomedicine Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Cellular Biomedicine Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Shares of CBMG stock opened at $13.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.05. Cellular Biomedicine Group has a 52 week low of $10.98 and a 52 week high of $18.99. The company has a market cap of $261.38 million, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.64.

Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.18. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cellular Biomedicine Group will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 5,106 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 411,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,689,000 after buying an additional 62,255 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 21,286 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.96% of the company’s stock.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Company Profile

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat various diseases, such as cancer and orthopedic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for treating a range of cancer indications comprising technologies in chimeric antigen receptor modified T cells (CAR-T), a genetically modified T-cell receptors (TCRs), and next generation neoantigen-reactive tumor infiltrating lymphocytes; and human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint diseases.

