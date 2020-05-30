Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $181.62

Central Asia Metals Ltd (LON:CAML) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $181.62 and traded as low as $146.20. Central Asia Metals shares last traded at $155.40, with a volume of 403,118 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Central Asia Metals in a report on Monday, April 20th. VSA Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Central Asia Metals in a report on Monday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 276.67 ($3.64).

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 138.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 181.62. The company has a market cap of $249.96 million and a PE ratio of 5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.86.

In other Central Asia Metals news, insider Nick Clarke bought 36,757 shares of Central Asia Metals stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 136 ($1.79) per share, for a total transaction of £49,989.52 ($65,758.38).

About Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML)

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines and explores for mineral properties. The company explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, gold, and molybdenum deposits. The company holds a 100% interests in the solvent extraction-electro winning copper plant located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

