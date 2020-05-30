China Unicom (Hong Kong) (NYSE:CHU) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

China Unicom (Hong Kong) (NYSE:CHU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $6.50 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.73% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “China Unicom Limited is engaged in the provision of cellular, paging, long distance, data and internet services in the People’s Repulic of China. “

Get China Unicom (Hong Kong) alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CHU. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Nomura Securities cut shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.85.

Shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) stock opened at $5.87 on Thursday. China Unicom has a twelve month low of $5.08 and a twelve month high of $11.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.02.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 215.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,910 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 217.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,509 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Company Profile

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited, an investment holding company, provides cellular and fixed-line voice, and related value-added services in the People's Republic of China. It also provides broadband and other Internet-related services, information communications technology services, and business and data communications services.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on China Unicom (Hong Kong) (CHU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for China Unicom (Hong Kong) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Unicom (Hong Kong) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.