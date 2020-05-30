Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Churchill Downs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN opened at $132.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.11. Churchill Downs has a fifty-two week low of $52.90 and a fifty-two week high of $167.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $252.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.45 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 30.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Churchill Downs will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO William E. Mudd sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.59, for a total transaction of $627,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 281,690 shares in the company, valued at $35,377,447.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.92 per share, for a total transaction of $104,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,284. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,300 shares of company stock worth $525,957. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHDN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Churchill Downs by 290.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 12,173 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Churchill Downs by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Churchill Downs by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Churchill Downs by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

