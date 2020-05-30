Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.90.

CLAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Clarus from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Clarus in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered Clarus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Clarus from $16.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Get Clarus alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CLAR opened at $10.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 2.91. Clarus has a 1-year low of $7.88 and a 1-year high of $15.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.46 million, a P/E ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.19.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Clarus had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $61.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Clarus will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Clarus’s payout ratio is 16.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 372,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 10,107 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,208,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,949,000 after purchasing an additional 169,529 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 316,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 6,452 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,970,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,715,000 after purchasing an additional 481,451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare categories.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.