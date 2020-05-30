CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CNB Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Clearfield, PA. It conducts business principally through County National Bank whose market area includes twenty convenient office locations in Pennsylvania. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CCNE. ValuEngine cut CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub cut CNB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut CNB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCNE opened at $18.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $309.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.01. CNB Financial has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $33.78.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $35.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.48 million. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 21.40%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CNB Financial will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CNB Financial news, Director Deborah Dick Pontzer acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $44,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,037 shares in the company, valued at $479,906.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter F. Smith acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.20 per share, for a total transaction of $28,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 85,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,097.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 12,307 shares of company stock worth $220,361. 2.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 267,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of CNB Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 201,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,594,000 after acquiring an additional 6,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CNB Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $392,000. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

