Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.88

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.88 and traded as low as $12.81. Codorus Valley Bancorp shares last traded at $13.25, with a volume of 10,288 shares traded.

CVLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Codorus Valley Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.88. The firm has a market cap of $131.86 million, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.65.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $18.79 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%.

In other Codorus Valley Bancorp news, Director Brian D. Brunner bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Giambalvo purchased 2,000 shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.92 per share, for a total transaction of $35,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,158.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 15,000 shares of company stock worth $206,720 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVLY. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $5,220,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 847,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,508,000 after acquiring an additional 44,096 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 203,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after acquiring an additional 43,308 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $645,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 36,856 shares during the last quarter. 51.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY)

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits. It also offers commercial real estate, industrial, and construction loans; commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; and consumer loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and other loans.

