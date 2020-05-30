Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cognex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets machine vision systems, or computers that can see. Cognex is the world’s leader in the machine vision industry, having shipped more than 200,000 vision systems, representing nearly $1.5 billion in cumulative revenue, since the company’s founding time. Cognex’s Modular Vision Systems Division, headquartered in Natick, Massachusetts, specializes in machine vision systems that are used for automating the manufacture of a wide range of discrete items and for assuring their quality. Cognex’s Surface Inspection Systems Division, headquartered in Alameda, California, specializes in machine vision systems that are used for inspecting the surfaces of products manufactured in a continuous fashion, such as metals, papers and plastics. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CGNX. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cognex from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cognex from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cognex from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cognex from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.73.

CGNX opened at $63.04 on Thursday. Cognex has a one year low of $35.20 and a one year high of $64.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.31 and a beta of 1.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Cognex had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $167.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Cognex’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cognex will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 115.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 742 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the first quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

