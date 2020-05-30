Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coherent, Inc. is an American company, designs, manufactures and markets laser systems and components, laser measurement and control products, optics, and laser accessories, which are used both in industry and scientific research. Their markets are the microelectronics industry (e.g., flat panel display manufacturing, integrated circuit packaging, and integrated circuit inspection), scientific research, OEM components, and materials processing (e.g., CO2 lasers for cutting metals). “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on COHR. BidaskClub upgraded Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Coherent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Coherent in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Coherent from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.43.

Shares of COHR stock opened at $145.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.13. Coherent has a 52 week low of $78.21 and a 52 week high of $178.08. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.75.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.64 million. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 32.25%. Coherent’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Coherent will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Skaggs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.53, for a total transaction of $68,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Coherent in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coherent by 342.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coherent by 129.6% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coherent in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coherent in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

