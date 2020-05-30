Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “COMPAÑÍA DE MINAS BUENAVENTURA is a leading mining company producing precious metals and holding mining rights in Peru. Since its inception in 1953, Buenaventura has focused on exploration and exploitation activities both by its own and through joint ventures. Buenaventura also is an important shareholder of Minera Yanacocha S.R.L., one of the leading gold producers in Latin America. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA stock opened at $8.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.89 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA has a fifty-two week low of $5.12 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BVN. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,763,714 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,632,000 after buying an additional 5,281 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 66,198 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 24,061 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,171 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 678,016 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,238,000 after buying an additional 11,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA during the fourth quarter valued at about $400,000. 56.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA Company Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates five operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, Mallay, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

