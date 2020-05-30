Comparing FCCC (OTCMKTS:FCIC) and Verra Mobility (OTCMKTS:VRRM)

FCCC (OTCMKTS:FCIC) and Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FCCC and Verra Mobility’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FCCC N/A N/A -$60,000.00 N/A N/A Verra Mobility $416.72 million 4.22 $33.34 million $0.65 16.72

Verra Mobility has higher revenue and earnings than FCCC.

Profitability

This table compares FCCC and Verra Mobility’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FCCC N/A -61.54% -58.15% Verra Mobility 7.97% 35.20% 8.45%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.3% of Verra Mobility shares are held by institutional investors. 29.2% of FCCC shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Verra Mobility shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

FCCC has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verra Mobility has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for FCCC and Verra Mobility, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FCCC 0 0 0 0 N/A Verra Mobility 0 1 6 0 2.86

Verra Mobility has a consensus price target of $13.93, indicating a potential upside of 28.14%. Given Verra Mobility’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Verra Mobility is more favorable than FCCC.

Summary

Verra Mobility beats FCCC on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

FCCC Company Profile

FCCC, Inc. does not have significant operations. The company is seeking for a merger, acquisition, reverse merger, or business combination with an operating business or other appropriate financial transaction. Previously, it was engaged in the mortgage loan business. The company was formerly known as The First Connecticut Capital Corporation and changed its name to FCCC, Inc. in June 2003. FCCC, Inc. was incorporated in 1960 and is based in Carmel, Indiana.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes. This segment serves municipalities, counties, school districts, and law enforcement agencies. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration solutions to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners. The company is headquartered in Mesa, Arizona.

