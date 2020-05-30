ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CNOB. Raymond James lowered their price objective on ConnectOne Bancorp from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut ConnectOne Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ConnectOne Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.83.

NASDAQ:CNOB opened at $15.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.21. The stock has a market cap of $636.07 million, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.35. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $58.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.62 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 23.20%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William Thompson acquired 1,300 shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.82 per share, with a total value of $25,766.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank W. Baier acquired 7,500 shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.04 per share, with a total value of $90,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 89,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,385.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Seidman Lawrence B purchased a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,738,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 6,234 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 130,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 13,617 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 34,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 6,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 67,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. 60.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

