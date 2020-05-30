Contrasting Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) and Atlas Financial (NASDAQ:AFH)

Atlas Financial (NASDAQ:AFH) and Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.7% of Atlas Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.8% of Unico American shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.1% of Atlas Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 51.0% of Unico American shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Atlas Financial and Unico American, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Unico American 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Atlas Financial and Unico American’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Financial -31.84% -812.66% -10.51% Unico American -11.00% -6.25% -2.70%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Atlas Financial and Unico American’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Financial $221.77 million 0.02 -$80.01 million N/A N/A Unico American $31.37 million 1.00 -$3.12 million N/A N/A

Unico American has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Atlas Financial.

Risk and Volatility

Atlas Financial has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Unico American has a beta of -0.23, meaning that its share price is 123% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Unico American beats Atlas Financial on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlas Financial

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in underwriting commercial automobile insurance policies in the United States. Its automobile insurance products provide insurance coverage in three primary areas, including liability, accident benefits, and physical damage. The company focuses on the light commercial automobile sector, including taxi cabs, non-emergency para-transit, limousine, livery, and business autos. The company distributes its insurance products through a network of retail independent agents. Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois.

About Unico American

Unico American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, underwrites property and casualty insurance in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. It provides property, casualty, health, and life insurance products, as well as insurance premium financing and membership association services. The company's commercial property coverage insures against loss or damage to buildings, inventory, and equipment from natural disasters, including hurricanes, windstorms, hail, water, explosions, and severe winter weather, as well as other events, such as theft and vandalism, fires, storms, and financial loss due to business interruption resulting from covered property damage. It also provides commercial liability coverage that insures against third party liability from accidents occurring on the insured's premises or arising out of its operation; and writes policies to insure commercial property and commercial liability risks on a mono-line basis. In addition, the company offers group dental and vision insurance policies, as well as health and life insurance for individuals and groups. Unico American Corporation markets its insurance products primarily through a network of independent brokers and agents. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Calabasas, California.

