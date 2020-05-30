Conygar Investment (LON:CIC) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $134.76

Conygar Investment Company PLC (LON:CIC)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $134.76 and traded as low as $120.50. Conygar Investment shares last traded at $119.50, with a volume of 4,474 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $61.63 million and a P/E ratio of -38.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 116.23 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 134.76.

Conygar Investment (LON:CIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported GBX (2.74) (($0.04)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other news, insider Robert T. E. Ware purchased 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 108 ($1.42) per share, for a total transaction of £59,400 ($78,137.33).

About Conygar Investment (LON:CIC)

The Conygar Investment Company PLC (Conygar) is an AIM quoted property investment and development group dealing primarily in UK property. The group aims to invest in property assets where we can add significant value using our property management, development and transaction structuring skills.

