CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $5.50 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.31% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CorMedix Inc. is a development-stage pharmaceutical company that seeks to in-license, develop and commercialize therapeutic products for the treatment of cardiac and renal dysfunction, also known as cardiorenal disease. CorMedix’s goal is to treat kidney disease by reducing the commonly associated cardiovascular and metabolic complications. The Company’s therapeutic candidates for cardiorenal disease may be small molecules, biologicals, devices and/or diagnostics (tests) that enable therapy. Its product pipeline includes: CRMD001, a unique formulation Deferiprone which is in development to prevent Contrast-Induced Acute Kidney Injury and to slow progression of Chronic Kidney Disease; CRMD002, a diagnostic test for urinary labile iron; CRMD003 (Neutrolin®, an antimicrobial/anticoagulant solution) is in development to prevent Catheter Related Bloodstream Infection; CRMD004, a pressure sensitive gel which has many uses, including extending the benefits of Neutrolin®. CorMedix Inc. is based in Summit, New Jersey. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CRMD. B. Riley boosted their price objective on CorMedix from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Shares of CRMD stock opened at $4.61 on Thursday. CorMedix has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $9.99.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million.

In related news, Director Myron Kaplan purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $38,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 119,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,975.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 16,750 shares of company stock worth $55,760 in the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in CorMedix by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 455,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 10,151 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 47,107 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 187,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 26,326 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 5,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 74,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926 shares in the last quarter.

CorMedix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

