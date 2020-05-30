Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CRTX. ValuEngine upgraded Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of Cortexyme in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CRTX opened at $46.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.25. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion and a PE ratio of -22.93. Cortexyme has a 12-month low of $19.35 and a 12-month high of $73.84.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.16). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cortexyme will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Epiq Capital Group, Llc purchased 6,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.95 per share, with a total value of $352,625.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Lamond purchased 5,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.93 per share, for a total transaction of $266,570.64. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 301,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,768,492.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 64,871 shares of company stock valued at $3,602,148 over the last 90 days. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRTX. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 572,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,130,000 after buying an additional 313,945 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 246.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,877,000 after buying an additional 125,098 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cortexyme during the 1st quarter valued at $5,728,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Cortexyme during the 4th quarter valued at $5,813,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Cortexyme by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,541,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,923,000 after purchasing an additional 98,705 shares during the period. 27.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cortexyme Company Profile

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is COR388, an orally-administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which has completed Phase 1a and Phase 1b clinical trials for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

