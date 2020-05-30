Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

COST has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $328.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday. Cleveland Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Argus lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.46.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $308.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.71. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $233.05 and a 12 month high of $325.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $305.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $443,826.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,346,125.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $314,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,257,791.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,448 shares of company stock worth $2,308,656. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COST. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $1,337,357,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,537,077 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $450,013,000 after buying an additional 572,815 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,414,780 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $403,397,000 after buying an additional 532,443 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 894,576 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $255,071,000 after purchasing an additional 470,248 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,318,618 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $284,357,000 after purchasing an additional 355,263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.54% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

