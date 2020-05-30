Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

CPG has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James cut Crescent Point Energy to a “sell” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Tudor Pickering cut Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.92.

Shares of NYSE CPG opened at $1.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $757.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.65. Crescent Point Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $4.84.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 108.19%. The firm had revenue of $552.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 37,109,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $165,456,000 after purchasing an additional 9,628,887 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,877,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $70,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104,726 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,774,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,752,000 after purchasing an additional 171,064 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,260,000. Finally, Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 4.3% in the first quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,855,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 198,300 shares during the last quarter. 30.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

