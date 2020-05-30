Critical Analysis: Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) & Twin River Worldwide (NASDAQ:TRWH)

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) and Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Huazhu Group has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Twin River Worldwide has a beta of 1.97, indicating that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.6% of Huazhu Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.6% of Twin River Worldwide shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.4% of Huazhu Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.7% of Twin River Worldwide shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Huazhu Group and Twin River Worldwide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Huazhu Group 15.70% 24.55% 3.84% Twin River Worldwide 5.60% 16.64% 3.90%

Dividends

Huazhu Group pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Twin River Worldwide pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Huazhu Group pays out 37.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Twin River Worldwide pays out 22.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Twin River Worldwide is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Huazhu Group and Twin River Worldwide’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Huazhu Group $1.61 billion 6.16 $254.00 million $0.85 39.79 Twin River Worldwide $523.58 million 1.20 $55.13 million $1.81 11.42

Huazhu Group has higher revenue and earnings than Twin River Worldwide. Twin River Worldwide is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Huazhu Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Huazhu Group and Twin River Worldwide, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Huazhu Group 1 4 7 0 2.50 Twin River Worldwide 0 1 3 0 2.75

Huazhu Group presently has a consensus price target of $34.89, suggesting a potential upside of 3.16%. Twin River Worldwide has a consensus price target of $28.25, suggesting a potential upside of 36.67%. Given Twin River Worldwide’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Twin River Worldwide is more favorable than Huazhu Group.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers. As of September 30, 2018, it had 698 leased hotels, 3,139 manachised hotels, and 218 franchised hotels with 409,516 rooms. The company was formerly known as China Lodging Group, Limited and changed its name to Huazhu Group Limited in June 2018. Huazhu Group Limited was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Twin River Worldwide Company Profile

There is no company description available for Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc.

