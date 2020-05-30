CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti decreased their price target on shares of CSW Industrials from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

CSWI stock opened at $71.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.81. CSW Industrials has a 1 year low of $50.13 and a 1 year high of $81.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $98.50 million during the quarter. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 17.19%.

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $110,341.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,642.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Storch Debra Von acquired 1,000 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.82 per share, for a total transaction of $63,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,291.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in CSW Industrials by 32.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CSW Industrials by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in CSW Industrials by 1,921.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in CSW Industrials by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 71.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products.

