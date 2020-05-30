Dalmac Energy (CVE:DAL) Receives Daily News Impact Rating of -2.43

Headlines about Dalmac Energy (CVE:DAL) have trended negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Dalmac Energy earned a coverage optimism score of -2.43 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

DAL opened at C$0.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.02. The firm has a market cap of $990,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18. Dalmac Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.01 and a twelve month high of C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 736.67, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.36.

About Dalmac Energy

Dalmac Energy Inc provides well stimulation and fluid management services to the oil and natural gas industries in Alberta, Canada. The company engages in oilfield servicing, fluid hauling, chemical sales, rig moving, and tank rental activities. It offers various oil field services through pressure/pumper trucks, which deliver and inject methanol into lines and wells; hot oilers used to heat oil to dissolve wax build-up in wells and facilities that restrict the flow of oil and gas; and tank trucks used in conjunction with the hot oilers and pressure units, as well as for hauling oil and water to and from wells and facilities.

