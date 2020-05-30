De La Rue (LON:DLAR) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $108.15

De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $108.15 and traded as low as $40.50. De La Rue shares last traded at $40.75, with a volume of 2,323,736 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 53.72 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 108.15. The firm has a market cap of $44.25 million and a P/E ratio of 101.88.

De La Rue Company Profile (LON:DLAR)

De La Rue plc primarily operates as a commercial producer of currency worldwide. It operates through three segments: Currency, Identity Solutions, and Product Authentication and Traceability. The Currency segment provides printed banknotes, banknote paper and polymer substrates, and banknote security components.

Further Reading: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for De La Rue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for De La Rue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.