Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

DNLI has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.91.

Shares of DNLI opened at $27.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 12.70 and a current ratio of 12.70. Denali Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.39 and a 52 week high of $30.41.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.02. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 825.96% and a negative return on equity of 46.48%. The business had revenue of $3.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 4,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total transaction of $93,640.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,813.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 1,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $27,812.23. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,662 shares in the company, valued at $558,622.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,662 shares of company stock valued at $149,270. Company insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNLI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 260.6% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

