Desjardins Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SILV)

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SILV) – Investment analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SilverCrest Metals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 28th. Desjardins analyst D. Stewart now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.25. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for SilverCrest Metals’ FY2024 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03).

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SILV. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on SilverCrest Metals from $10.25 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered SilverCrest Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from $10.80 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:SILV opened at $8.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.38. SilverCrest Metals has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $9.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SilverCrest Metals by 103.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 568,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after buying an additional 288,836 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in SilverCrest Metals by 190.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in SilverCrest Metals in the first quarter valued at $144,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in SilverCrest Metals by 1,322.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 191,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 178,163 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in SilverCrest Metals by 2.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,530,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,207,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 27 concessions totaling approximately 1,389 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

