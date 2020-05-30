Dewey Electronics (OTCMKTS:DEWY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.98

Dewey Electronics Corp (OTCMKTS:DEWY) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.98 and traded as high as $3.05. Dewey Electronics shares last traded at $3.05, with a volume of 1,600 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.79.

Dewey Electronics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DEWY)

The Dewey Electronics Corporation designs and manufactures compact diesel power generators, hybrid power systems, and vehicle auxiliary power units for military markets worldwide. It offers 2kW military tactical generators, man-portable generators, and generator accessories; and non-power product lines, such as rodmeters, sea valves, hull liners, indicators/transmitters, pre-regulators, and MK-21 exploders.

