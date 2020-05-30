Distil (LON:DIS) Given Media Impact Score of -2.00

News coverage about Distil (LON:DIS) has been trending negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Distil earned a daily sentiment score of -2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of LON:DIS opened at GBX 1.03 ($0.01) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 million and a PE ratio of 15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 9.35 and a quick ratio of 7.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.83. Distil has a 12 month low of GBX 0.53 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 1.95 ($0.03).

About Distil

Distil plc, through its subsidiaries, markets and sells spirits and wines. The company operates under various brands, including RedLeg Spiced Rum, Blackwoods Vintage Gin, Blackwood's Limited Edition Vintage Gin, Blackwood's Vodka, Blavod Original Black Vodka, Diva Vodka, and Jago's Vanilla Cream Liqueur in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Spain, Australia, and Russia.

