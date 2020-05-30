Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA (ETR:DRW3) PT Set at €95.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA (ETR:DRW3) has been given a €95.00 ($110.47) target price by research analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DRW3. Warburg Research set a €80.50 ($93.60) price objective on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Independent Research set a €68.00 ($79.07) price objective on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €65.36 ($76.00).

Shares of DRW3 stock opened at €71.30 ($82.91) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $613.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35. Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €38.32 ($44.56) and a fifty-two week high of €108.50 ($126.16). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €76.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €63.16.

Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA

Drägerwerk AG & Co KGaA develops equipment and solutions in the fields of medical and safety technology in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

