DX (Group) PLC (LON:DX) Insider Ian Gray Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

DX (Group) PLC (LON:DX) insider Ian Gray bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of £5,000 ($6,577.22).

DX stock opened at GBX 11.50 ($0.15) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 9.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 10.95. The stock has a market cap of $58.80 million and a PE ratio of 115.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 425.12. DX has a 1 year low of GBX 6.30 ($0.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 16.30 ($0.21).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of DX (Group) in a report on Thursday. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DX (Group) in a report on Thursday.

DX (Group) Company Profile

DX (Group) plc, through its subsidiaries, provides parcel, freight, mail, and logistic services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through two divisions, DX Freight and DX Express. The DX Freight division provides DX 1-Man, a national and international, next-day delivery services; DX 2-Man, a home delivery service; and DX Logistics, a logistics solution that include warehouse management, and customer-liveried vehicle and uniformed personnel service.

