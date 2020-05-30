Eagle Eye Solutions Group PLC (LON:EYE) Insider David Aylmer Acquires 3,087 Shares

Eagle Eye Solutions Group PLC (LON:EYE) insider David Aylmer acquired 3,087 shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 162 ($2.13) per share, for a total transaction of £5,000.94 ($6,578.45).

Shares of LON:EYE opened at GBX 166.50 ($2.19) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.01. Eagle Eye Solutions Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 117 ($1.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 246 ($3.24). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 142.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 177.70. The company has a market capitalization of $38.35 million and a P/E ratio of -28.71.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported GBX (2.51) (($0.03)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group in a research report on Friday.

About Eagle Eye Solutions Group

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc engages in the validation and redemption of digital promotions in real-time for grocery, retail, and hospitality industries in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Eagle Eye AIR, a multi-patented software platform consisting of Reward, which supports and enables the digitization of loyalty schemes; Promote, a platform to create, build, and manage multi-channel digital promotions; Prepaid Cards; messaging coupons; and gift card programs.

