easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Insider Moya Greene Acquires 7,032 Shares

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) insider Moya Greene bought 7,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 711 ($9.35) per share, for a total transaction of £49,997.52 ($65,768.90).

LON:EZJ opened at GBX 680 ($8.95) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 587 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,075.69. easyJet plc has a 12-month low of GBX 410 ($5.39) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,570 ($20.65).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EZJ shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on easyJet from GBX 668 ($8.79) to GBX 545 ($7.17) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Societe Generale raised easyJet to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 1,280 ($16.84) to GBX 1,440 ($18.94) in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Liberum Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.18) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,016.30 ($13.37).

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

