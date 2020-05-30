Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $21.65

Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.65 and traded as high as $21.95. Emclaire Financial shares last traded at $21.32, with a volume of 4,000 shares.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Emclaire Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $56.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.27.

Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.72 million during the quarter. Emclaire Financial had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 8.64%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emclaire Financial in the first quarter valued at $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Emclaire Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $911,000. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emclaire Financial by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 66,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 34,805 shares during the last quarter. 6.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emclaire Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:EMCF)

Emclaire Financial Corp operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton that provides retail and commercial financial products and services to individuals and businesses in western Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposit accounts; and money market accounts.

