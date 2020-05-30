Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:BNS)

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 26th. Desjardins analyst D. Young expects that the bank will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.10 EPS.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported C$1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.76 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.18 billion.

BNS has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$67.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$59.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$78.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, CSFB cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$71.40.

Shares of TSE BNS opened at C$55.17 on Friday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of C$46.38 and a 1 year high of C$76.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$53.62 and its 200 day moving average is C$65.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.12.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.