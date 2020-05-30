Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ross Stores, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Ross Stores in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 26th. DA Davidson analyst J. Morris now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.15). DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Cfra boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.85.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $96.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.75. Ross Stores has a fifty-two week low of $56.30 and a fifty-two week high of $124.16.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.86). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 1,003.6% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 309 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

