Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Peloton’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Peloton in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Peloton’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Peloton in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Peloton from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Peloton from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Cfra lifted their price objective on Peloton from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Peloton from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.69.

Peloton stock opened at $42.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.21. Peloton has a 12 month low of $17.70 and a 12 month high of $49.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $524.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.08 million. Peloton had a negative return on equity of 20.32% and a negative net margin of 14.44%. Peloton’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $5,519,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,519,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Harbor Master Investors Hadley sold 1,560,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $40,865,173.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,625,678 shares in the company, valued at $199,640,250.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,643,674 shares of company stock worth $247,043,237 over the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Peloton by 245.0% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Peloton by 683.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Peloton by 265.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peloton by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Peloton by 12,500.0% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

