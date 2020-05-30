Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

EXEL has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Exelixis from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, March 13th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Exelixis from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Exelixis from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Exelixis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.38.

Exelixis stock opened at $24.71 on Friday. Exelixis has a twelve month low of $13.67 and a twelve month high of $27.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.54.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Exelixis had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 30.01%. The firm had revenue of $226.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Exelixis’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exelixis will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 3,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total transaction of $78,743.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 21,417 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $552,558.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 672,250 shares of company stock worth $15,460,794. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 328.6% during the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750,000 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the first quarter worth about $77,920,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 9,376.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,614,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575,955 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 7,636,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 660.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,909,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395,579 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

