Express, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share (NYSE:EXPR)

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) – Wedbush reduced their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Express in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 27th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now expects that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.25. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Express from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Express from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.31.

Shares of Express stock opened at $2.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.39. The company has a market cap of $134.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.98. Express has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $6.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $606.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.81 million. Express had a negative net margin of 8.14% and a negative return on equity of 1.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $310,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Express by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,601,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,948,000 after purchasing an additional 33,299 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Express by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,813,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,574,000 after purchasing an additional 973,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Express by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 918,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after acquiring an additional 50,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Express during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.

About Express

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

