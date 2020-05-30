FBD (LON:FBH) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $427.90

Shares of FBD Holdings plc (LON:FBH) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $427.90 and traded as low as $6.00. FBD shares last traded at $6.60, with a volume of 1,600 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of FBD in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 million and a PE ratio of 2.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 58.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 427.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.85.

In other FBD news, insider Richard Pike acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 798 ($10.50) per share, for a total transaction of £19,950 ($26,243.09). Also, insider Derek Hall sold 5,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 602 ($7.92), for a total value of £34,831.72 ($45,819.15).

FBD Company Profile (LON:FBH)

FBD Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to farmers, private individuals, and business owners in Ireland. The company operates in two segments, Underwriting and Financial Services. It offers car, home, and farm insurance products; shop, pub, and office based professional insurance; manufacturers, wholesale, and distribution insurance; and restaurant, cafe, and takeaway insurance products.

