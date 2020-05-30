Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.67

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp (OTCMKTS:FMCC) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.67 and traded as high as $2.15. Federal Home Loan Mortgage shares last traded at $2.10, with a volume of 1,665,459 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FMCC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federal Home Loan Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. B. Riley lowered shares of Federal Home Loan Mortgage from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Home Loan Mortgage in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered Federal Home Loan Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.65.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 2.18.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Federal Home Loan Mortgage had a net margin of 8.08% and a negative return on equity of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FMCC)

Freddie Mac operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company purchases residential mortgage loans originated by lenders, as well as invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates in three segments: Single-family Guarantee, Multifamily, and Capital Markets.

