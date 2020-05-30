First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $70.75 Million

Brokerages expect First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) to announce $70.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Defiance Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $65.40 million and the highest is $75.70 million. First Defiance Financial reported sales of $39.48 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Defiance Financial will report full-year sales of $277.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $262.50 million to $286.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $280.58 million, with estimates ranging from $256.30 million to $296.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Defiance Financial.

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.29). First Defiance Financial had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $59.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.30 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Defiance Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Defiance Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of First Defiance Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of First Defiance Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

FDEF opened at $16.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $679.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.06. First Defiance Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.98 and a fifty-two week high of $32.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. First Defiance Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDEF. FMR LLC grew its holdings in First Defiance Financial by 347.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in First Defiance Financial by 242.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,684 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 61,381 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Defiance Financial by 7,935.7% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in First Defiance Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Defiance Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.87% of the company’s stock.

First Defiance Financial Company Profile

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service; and commercial real estate, commercial, consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

