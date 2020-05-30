First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $191.04

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $191.04 and traded as high as $201.25. First National Bank Alaska shares last traded at $198.00, with a volume of 195 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $191.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $649.85 million, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.22.

Get First National Bank Alaska alerts:

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter.

First National Bank Alaska Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FBAK)

First National Bank Alaska, a commercial bank, provides various banking products and services for business, industry, and individual customers primarily in Alaska. It offers personal banking products and services, including savings and checking accounts; money market deposits and safe deposit services; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; and personal and home equity loans.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for First National Bank Alaska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Bank Alaska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.