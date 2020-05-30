Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.14.

A number of brokerages have commented on FOX. Guggenheim raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Societe Generale raised FOX to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on FOX in a report on Monday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised FOX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on FOX in a report on Monday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $28.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. FOX has a 12-month low of $19.13 and a 12-month high of $38.84.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in FOX by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 62,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in FOX by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in FOX by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in FOX by 17.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its position in FOX by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 23.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

