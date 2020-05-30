FY2020 EPS Estimates for Bank of Montreal Decreased by Analyst (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) – Analysts at Desjardins decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Bank of Montreal in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 27th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $7.45 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.75. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s FY2021 earnings at $8.55 EPS.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported C$2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.35 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.88 billion.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$85.00 to C$80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial downgraded Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$106.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$83.08.

TSE BMO opened at C$67.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$68.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$88.31. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of C$55.76 and a 12 month high of C$104.75. The stock has a market cap of $42.50 billion and a PE ratio of 7.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.77%.

In related news, Director Don Matthew Wilson Iii acquired 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$62.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,035,111.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,882,020. Also, Director Philip Orsino acquired 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$73.88 per share, with a total value of C$960,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 88,000 shares in the company, valued at C$6,501,000.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.