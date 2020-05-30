FY2020 EPS Estimates for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Reduced by Desjardins

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) – Stock analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for Bank of Montreal in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 27th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the bank will earn $5.36 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.50. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s FY2021 earnings at $6.16 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BMO. Barclays reduced their price target on Bank of Montreal from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. TD Securities lowered Bank of Montreal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Bank of Montreal from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price target on Bank of Montreal from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of Montreal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.10.

BMO stock opened at $50.33 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $38.31 and a 1 year high of $79.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.05. The firm has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. Bank of Montreal’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 4,972.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 41.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.82%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

