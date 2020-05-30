FY2020 EPS Estimates for GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) Decreased by Northcoast Research

GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of GMS in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 27th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Hocevar now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.04 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.20. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for GMS’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $761.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.67 million. GMS had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on GMS from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. TheStreet cut GMS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on GMS from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut GMS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on GMS from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

GMS stock opened at $20.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.25. GMS has a one year low of $10.39 and a one year high of $32.42. The stock has a market cap of $920.47 million, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.98.

In related news, Director Ronald R. Ross bought 56,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.43 per share, with a total value of $923,366.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 384,392 shares in the company, valued at $6,315,560.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald R. Ross bought 108,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,645,320.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,080.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 168,087 shares of company stock worth $2,618,585. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lumbard & Kellner LLC purchased a new position in GMS during the first quarter worth approximately $1,630,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in GMS by 7.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 288,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 20,417 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in GMS by 425.6% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 44,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 36,270 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP boosted its position in GMS by 38.8% during the first quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 127,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 35,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in GMS during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

