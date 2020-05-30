FY2020 EPS Estimates for Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Increased by B. Riley

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) – B. Riley boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pan American Silver in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 27th. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.38 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.37. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Pan American Silver’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PAAS. BidaskClub raised Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Pan American Silver from $21.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine lowered Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.78.

Shares of PAAS stock opened at $29.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.25 and a 200 day moving average of $20.82. Pan American Silver has a 52 week low of $10.26 and a 52 week high of $29.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.33, a PEG ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.17). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $358.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAAS. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Pan American Silver in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 962.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 5,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.93% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is presently 25.64%.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

