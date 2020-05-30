FY2020 EPS Estimates for Stag Industrial Inc Increased by Capital One Financial (NYSE:STAG)

Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Stag Industrial in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 26th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.84 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.82.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Stag Industrial had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $118.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on STAG. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Stag Industrial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Stag Industrial from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Stag Industrial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Stag Industrial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stag Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $26.90 on Friday. Stag Industrial has a twelve month low of $17.54 and a twelve month high of $33.48. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 37.89, a PEG ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 86,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 15,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.26%.

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

