FY2021 Earnings Estimate for First Majestic Silver Corp. Issued By B. Riley (TSE:FR)

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) – Analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for First Majestic Silver in a report issued on Wednesday, May 27th. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.06. B. Riley also issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s FY2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$12.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st.

First Majestic Silver stock opened at C$13.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -68.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.44. First Majestic Silver has a 52 week low of C$5.30 and a 52 week high of C$16.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.84.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The mining company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$115.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$133.57 million.

In other news, Senior Officer Raymond L. Polman purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$10.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 179,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,861,888. Also, Director Keith Neumeyer purchased 7,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$9.00 per share, with a total value of C$65,745.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,594,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$32,350,509.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,867 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,772 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco, as well as 1,296 hectares of surface land; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; and Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas in Mexico.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.