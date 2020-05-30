GETECH Group (LON:GTC) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.75

GETECH Group Plc (LON:GTC) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.75 and traded as low as $12.56. GETECH Group shares last traded at $12.75, with a volume of 8,502 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.22, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 10.57 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 18.75.

GETECH Group Company Profile (LON:GTC)

Getech Group Plc provides geoscience and geospatial products and services to the companies and governments. The company offers Globe, a geospatial information product provides paleogeographic, structural geology, and paleoclimate data that controls the formation and location of natural resources. It also provides Regional Reports provides depth analysis for exploration areas.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for GETECH Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GETECH Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.